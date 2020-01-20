Hannity Says GOP Senators Shouldn’t Help ‘Bolster’ Articles of Impeachment With Witnesses: ‘No Do-Overs’

Ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, Sean Hannity tonight said Republican senators should not in any way help “bolster” the articles of impeachment by supporting calling witnesses in the Senate trial.

A few Republicans have indicated an openness to calling witnesses. Democrats have called for John Bolton and other top Trump administration officials to testify, while some Republicans have said if they do, then they should call Hunter Biden.

“No Republican senator — listen, voters out there, you elect these people — should give this one iota of legitimacy. Those Republicans, the people you’ve elected who want to prove their moral superiority and sense of extra-special fairness, you need to focus on your constitutional role, period, which is why the voters hired you,” Hannity said.

“It is not your Republican senator’s job to bolster what are pathetically weak articles of impeachment from the House. It is not your senator’s duty to call witnesses that the House didn’t even subpoena,” he added. It is not your representatives’ responsibility to investigate evidence the house neglected to examine. There are no do-overs. The Senate doesn’t get to take on the constitutional role of the House… These articles are an affront to our entire constitutional system. The ramifications would transcend and alter the presidency.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

