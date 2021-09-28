Hannity Says Milley Should Be Investigated, Hits Him for ‘Leaking and Gossiping’ Like ‘A Mean Girl in High School’

Sean Hannity said Tuesday night General Mark Milley should be investigated for leaking and for the calls he made to China.

Milley was confronted about those calls, reassuring China the U.S. would not attack, during Tuesday’s big Senate hearing. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff defended those calls and said that both Mark Meadows and Mike Pompeo were fully aware of them.

“This new book from Woodward and Robert Costa,” Hannity said, “is… all but accusing Milley, at least in the definition of many, of betraying this country, even though they are now defending Milley, meaning the authors.”

Woodward and Costa have defended Milley and pushed back on the claim his actions were treasonous.

“One thing that Milley did fully admit to,” Hannity remarked, “he gossips like a mean girl in high school, to use a phrase, to every single reporter in town, even though he says I don’t disclose the conversations I have with the president.”

He asked why Milley would be “leaking and gossiping” in the first place.

After today it is clear, General Milley needs to resign or be fired. He absolutely needs to be investigated for the leaks, for the calls with China, whether or not he was trying to usurp the power of the President of the United States, whether or not he was coordinating with our sworn enemy, what he had in terms of conversations with Speaker Pelosi, and about this botched withdrawal for Afghanistan that he is in part responsible for.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

