Fox News’ Sean Hannity opened his show Friday night with a message he addressed “directly to the Iranian mullahs.”

“I have known President Trump for 23-plus years,” Hannity said. “Let me tell you what won’t help to help you out tonight and what could happen. You keep pushing this button, and I can promise you the president is never going to engage in a boots-on–the–ground, long protracted conflict. He is going —— if he acts, he is going to act and it’s going to be over quickly. That’s my prediction. And you have been warned. It will be over and it will be over quickly. That is my prediction to the Iranian mullahs.”

“President Trump is not weak. If he decides to act, it will be over quickly… you will lose,” Hannity said.

At one point during the program, Hannity said, “I am not calling for war. I am not calling for one American boot on the ground in Iran.”

But he again emphasized that Iranian aggression will be stopped.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

