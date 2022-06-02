Hannity Calls Biden ‘Old’ and ‘Decrepit,’ Says Mom Would Be ‘Proud’ of Him for Doing So

Sean Hannity panned President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night in which he called on Congress to pass various gun control measures.

The Fox News host sparred with Geraldo Rivera over Biden’s address.

Earlier in the show, Hannity had criticized the president for heading to Delaware for the weekend once again and called him “old” and “decrepit”:

So what we have is an old, decrepit president who can barely shuffle his feet, can’t read a teleprompter prompter, prefers a phony Oval Office to the real Oval Office and everywhere Americans are looking, they are faced with the reality every single day of the consequences of all of Joe Biden’s policies and the failures of those policies.

After welcoming Rivera to the show, Hannity panned Biden for calling for the repeal of a law that protects gun manufacturers from civil liability when their guns are used to commit crimes.

“Do you agree with that logic?” asked Hannity. “Because I don’t think you blame the gun manufacturer.”

Rivera responded by saying he is “glad” the families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting managed to settle a lawsuit with a gun manufacturer. He then returned to the host’s comments about Biden earlier in the show.

“First of all, Sean your mother would’ve been shocked to hear you call the president of the United States old and decrepit, Rivera said. “I think he’s well-intentioned, he’s honorable, he’s–”

“No, I think my mother would’ve been proud,” Hannity interrupted. “My mother was a prison guard and had a loaded revolver on her bedside table. And as a young person – I was 10 years old – she taught me the safety and use of a firearm and that it wasn’t a game and it wasn’t a toy. And I became a pistol marksman before I was 12.”

Rivera replied, “God bless her and you turned out to be a great person and I’m honored to have you as my friend. But let me just say–”

Hannity interrupted again.

“I feel the same – even though you’re wrong,” he said.

“Thank you,” Rivera responded.

Watch above via Fox News.

