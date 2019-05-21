Fox News host Sean Hannity said that there are some people on-air at his network that “probably hate every word I say.”

Hannity made the comment during his show tonight after Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera criticized biased news consumption and said “these days people get the news from just outlets that they agree with.”

“That’s not the same at Fox,” Hannity replied. “With all due respect — I would venture a guess there are people on-air here that probably hate every word I say. Just guessing.”

“You’re probably right about that,” Rivera replied while chuckling. “We’ll leave proper names out.”

“We’re gonna leave the… politics in the green room,” Hannity added.

The network’s top host may have been partly referencing his public dispute with his colleague Shepard Smith, an anchor who is known for subliminally putting Hannity and other opinionated Fox hosts on blast and going out of his way to fact check claims promoted on shows like Hannity’s.

Last year, Smith told Time magazine that some of Fox News “opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining.”

“I get that. I don’t work there. I wouldn’t work there,” he added. “I don’t want to sit around and yell at each other and talk about your philosophy and my philosophy.”

Hannity shot back with a statement saying Smith “is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day.”

More recently, Smith appeared to hit Hannity and others with another diss without calling anyone out by name.

“Sitting here as one who does the news and doesn’t do the commentary — but all the people who are out there making noise for him have said ‘OK, go ahead and do this, but you better sign the national emergency [to fund the wall],'” Smith said, before noting that Trump may be pressured those who “carry water” for him on “the airwaves” given that some of them were “unhappy” with the idea of the administration not resorting to national emergency funding.

At the end of his program Tuesday night, Hannity expanded on his argument in conversation with Laura Ingraham:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com