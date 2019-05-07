Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is open to special counsel Robert Mueller testifying, but Sean Hannity told him tonight there’s a lot he wants Mueller to answer for.

They first discussed the Steele dossier and the FISA warrant, issues that Graham recently indicated he wants to investigate concerning the Russia investigation itself.

As for Mueller himself, Hannity noted that “Trump may stop it” but also “I don’t know if I want that”:

“I want to know when did he know there was no conspiracy with the Trump campaign and Russia as it relates to collusion of any kind. When did he know that? Why did he hire only Democrats and even Hillary’s attorney and one attorney known for withholding exculpatory evidence and having a really bad track record and failing, and why was he not concerned about Hillary’s dirty Russian dossier when he had plenty of time to look into medallions and FARA laws and loan applications and taxes, I would think the Russian dossier would have been important to Robert Mueller. But what do I know?”

“Somebody needs to look at this like Mueller looked at Trump,” Graham added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com