Fox News host Sean Hannity continues to be a ratings juggernaut, winning both a key demographic and overall audience for Thursday night primetime in cable news.

Hannity drew 3.734 million viewers overall and 567,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic. He notched thousands more in viewers than nearest competitor Rachel Maddow, according to Nielsen data.

Hannity even beat out network dramas like NBC’s Law and Order: SVU in his overall viewership numbers for Thursday, Oct. 24.

During his Thursday night program, Hannity interviewed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard where she expressed concerns about the “transparency” of the impeachment process.

“I think it needs to be a transparent process, I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way because it will only further tear apart an already divided country,” Gabbard told Hannity.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show saw 3.206 million viewers overall and 539,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. Hannity’s lead-in Tucker Carlson Tonight came in a close third for cable news primetime with 3.136 million viewers overall and 503,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson’s competition on MSNBC, Chris Hayes, saw 1.932 million overall viewers and 324,000 in the demo.

CNN’s main primetime hosts Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo finished well behind their competition on MSNBC and Fox News. AC360 saw 1.054 million overall and 270,000 in the demo, while Cuomo Prime Time netted 1.143 million overall and 281,000 in the demo on Thursday night.

