The occasional rain did not dampen the spirits of revelers in Times Square Tuesday night as a crowd — estimated to be around 1.5 million — welcomed 2020 with the annual ball drop in the heart of New York City.

Under tight security, which included the use of drones for the first time this year, crowds waited hours in Times Square to watch the massive Waterford Crystal ball descend.

As the last seconds of 2019 drew to a close, the noise from the crowd grew to a roar before 2020 was welcomed with a massive confetti drop.

This year’s ball drop is a continuation of a tradition that began in 1907 and has continued every year except 1942 and 1943 when the ball was not lit due to a wartime “dim-out.” Even then, according to the Times Square website, crowds still gathered to ring in the New Year’s.

The welcome of 2020 was also marked by the introduction of the Gift of Goodwill ball design which, according to the organizer’s website includes, “three pineapples signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill” and is made of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles of various sizes.

