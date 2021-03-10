Harris Faulkner Calls Out Disney for Canceling Dumbo and Peter Pan … Even Though the Movies are Still Available to Stream

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner railed against the canceling of Dumbo and Peter Pan on Wednesday, despite the fact that the movies are still available to stream on Disney+.

Faulkner invited Radio host Jason Rantz to discuss Disney’s decision to fire Mandalorian star Gina Carano — who was let go from the Star Wars franchise after claiming that present-day Republicans face similar oppression as Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Faulkner later interjected to note that Disney+ has also recently “quietly pulled” the films Dumbo, Peter Pan, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Aristocats from the platform’s children’s profile.

“The four films that have been pulled from the children’s profile still remain on the adult profiles on Disney+ but now come with an advisory warning,” she said.

She noted that company labeled the move as “a bid to reconcile its history of using racist stereotypes and negative depictions in these films.”

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisory continues. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“This is like if cancel culture got together with the nanny state and said, ‘Let’s party!'” Faulkner cracked — earning an “absolutely” from Rantz.

Rantz then took issue with the fact that Disney will still make money from these movies despite the advisory, questioning why the films weren’t pulled altogether, despite his earlier attacks on cancel culture.

“In this case, it’s very much signaling the virtue,” he added, later claiming that “It is dangerous business, I think, to use 2021 woke standards to judge art or any content from the 40s or the 50s. That’s not how it works.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]