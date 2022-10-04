Harris Faulkner Clashes With Guest Tirelessly Defending Biden on Gas Prices: ‘You’re Going to Talk the Entire Time I Talk’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner grew visibly frustrated in a Tuesday exchange with communications strategist Laura Fink as Fink offered a tireless and lengthy defense of President Joe Biden on gas prices.

Gas prices have been ticking up recently, with the average in the country on Tuesday sitting at $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. According to Fink, Biden has no control over the market and people should instead be pointing their fingers at oil companies.

“We’re all in this together. Nobody gets to go to the pump and get a Democrat discount or a Republican discount, so what do Democrats do right now?” Faulkner asked Fink in a discussion on prices at the pump.

Fink began her Biden defense by quoting country music singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.

“I ain’t got much education, but I got some sense,” she said, quoting the singer. “It takes sense to understand that the president doesn’t control gas prices.”

Fink accused oil companies of price gauging and said “regular Americans” understand the blame lies with them, prompting Faulkner to jump in and the two to battle it out for who could get their message out loudest, verbally jumping over one another.

“Regular Americans know that when they go to get their gas —” Faulkner said, stopping as Fink continued speaking.

“Because you’re right, we do need to stand up to them,” Fink said.

“I haven’t said anything yet, but I could be right,” Faulkner responded.

Faulkner predicted gas prices will continue to rise, noting the cost of diesel will continue burdening the nation’s supply chain when Fink jumped back in.

“But what do you think the president should do to control it? That’s my question,” Fink said.

“Why hasn’t the Biden administration allowed more oil leases?” Faulkner replied.

The two then clashed and talked over one another on Biden’s control of gas prices, with Fink crediting Biden with releasing product from the oil reserves, noting that helped gas prices in the short term.

“Nothing that this administration has done has helped us short term, Laura. Come on,” Faulkner said.

When the two tried revisiting the debate moments later, Fink continued her breathless defense of Biden, with Faulkner at one point saying, “you’re going to talk the entire time I talk.”

Fink wrapped up her point by noting that though Biden was able to bring prices down, he does have no control over prices being inflated.

“And I think Loretta Lynn would agree,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News

