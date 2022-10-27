Harris Faulkner Expresses Concern About Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover: ‘What Will He Do With the Ayatollah?’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner poured some cold water on the celebration during Thursday’s Outnumbered panel over Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk being on the verge of closing on his deal to acquire Twitter.

“I’m going to push back just a little bit here because I do worry about the fact that there are some bad actors on Twitter. What’s he going to do with the Ayatollah Khamenei?” she said. “Like, what’s he going to do with that account? Is he going to leave enough people behind to be watching those accounts? Because make no mistake about it, they hate us.”

Khamenei has a record of posting anti-Semitic tweets.

“I openly state that the recent riots & unrest in Iran were schemes designed by the US; the usurping, fake Zionist regime; their mercenaries; & some treasonous Iranians abroad who helped them,” he tweeted earlier this month.

I openly state that the recent riots & unrest in Iran were schemes designed by the US; the usurping, fake Zionist regime; their mercenaries; & some treasonous Iranians abroad who helped them. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 3, 2022

“The Western powers are a mafia. The reality of this power is a mafia. At the top of this mafia stand the prominent Zionist merchants, and the politicians obey them. The US is their showcase, and they’re spread out everywhere,” he tweeted in July.

The Western powers are a mafia. The reality of this power is a mafia. At the top of this mafia stand the prominent Zionist merchants, and the politicians obey them. The US is their showcase, and they’re spread out everywhere. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 27, 2022

“With its courageous Resistance, the Islamic Jihad Movement has nullified the Zionist regime’s deceptive policy and proven that each section of the collective Resistance movement is able to crush the enemy on its own,” he tweeted in August.

With its courageous Resistance, the Islamic Jihad Movement has nullified the Zionist regime’s deceptive policy and proven that each section of the collective Resistance movement is able to crush the enemy on its own. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 11, 2022

Faulkner warned, “there are a lot of people who think like that toward Jews who might be following the ayatollah’s account.” The ayatollah’s account has almost 934,000 followers.

Faulkner said that while there should be a “push back on cancel culture,” the line must be drawn at those “who might want to hurt people, particularly Americans.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com