Fox News’ Harris Faulkner was shocked by Andrew Cuomo’s (D) audacity in light of the New York governor’s latest comments about elderly people being susceptible to the coronavirus because of those who aren’t vaccinated.

The governor had a press conference on Monday to talk about New York’s strategy to vaccinate younger people and those who are otherwise hesitant because they believe they will be fine even if they catch Covid. Cuomo directed his remarks at such people — saying that “maybe you will get a long-haul syndrome that would not really be sure what it is yet, but a lingering consequence of Covid. Or maybe you’ll go home and kiss your grandmother, and wind up killing your grandmother.”

Of course, these remarks came as Cuomo has been under pressure for months over his nursing home scandal, not to mention multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The nursing home scandal — for which Cuomo is facing an inquiry — revolves around claims of mismanagement and that his administration concealed data on how many elderly people died in connection with his policy directives.

None of this was lost on Faulkner, who was quite astonished when she aired Cuomo’s latest comments for a segment on Outnumbered.

“Oh my goodness!” Faulkner exclaimed. She turned to #OneLuckyGuy Karl Rove shortly after for his response, even as she said “maybe he just should stop talking.”

“Absolutely,” Rove agreed. “That overshadowed what he wanted to do, which was, say that the youthful and doubtful ought to go get vaccinated, and instead we’ll be talking about what he did earlier in the crisis by putting Covid patients into nursing homes, thereby killing grandma and a lot of grandpas too.”

The conversation continued to revolve around Cuomo decrying the investigations into himself as “political,” plus his attempts to shift blame for the scandal away from himself. Kennedy responded to that by hammering Cuomo’s “sociopathic” comments, plus she noted that multiple Democrats called on Cuomo to resign for his scandals in recent months.

If you would like to see Cuomo’s remarks in full context, start at 7:00 in the video below.

Watch above, via Fox News and NBC New York.

