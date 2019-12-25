Fox News’ Harris Faulkner channeled family gatherings across America on Wednesday when she rushed to cut-off a conversation on Outnumbered that was quickly heading for uncomfortable territory.

The Fox panel used the A Block of their Christmas show to talk about President Donald Trump’s impeachment and how it will impact the 2020 Democratic primary. This eventually segued into a discussion on how Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” when the impeachment articles passed through the House of Representatives.

As Faulkner observed that Gabbard drew attention to herself by not voting “yes” on impeachment, Jessica Tarlov noted that Gabbard “is not liked by Democrats” as evidenced by the fact she wasn’t on stage with her fellow presidential candidates last week. Tarlov continued by saying Gabbard is pursuing a strategic approach that offers little to no chance of her winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

“She’s trying to win our nomination, and I can tell you that her approach – voting present after she openly back the impeachment inquiry – is not the way to do it. This goes back to the argument about why she is a fan favorite of right-wing media and that’s a place she feels most secure and that she runs to to have these conversations.”

Faulkner jumped in to ask Tarlov is she was referring to how Gabbard has given interviews to Fox, which she was called out for on the debate stage. Tarlov’s response:

“I do not think someone who’s running for the Democratic nomination for president should be giving more interviews to right wing media – going to the night that she had a fight with Hillary Clinton – and she ran to the Tucker Carlson’s show.”

“Maybe she wanted the biggest audience,” Faulkner retorted. Tarlov insisted she wasn’t trying to bash her employer, but “what I’m saying is if you are trying to speak to Democratic voters, you go to places that Democrats are…It’s not smart politics if you are trying to win our nomination.”

Before the conversation had a chance to grow any more tense, Faulkner said the show producers spoke into her earpiece and “just reminded me it’s Christmas.”

“But Jessica, you know I love going back and forth, but Merry Christmas,” Faulkner said.

“We can do it on New Year’s,” Tarlov said, agreeing to the detente.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]