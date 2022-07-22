Harris Faulkner Says Hillary Clinton’s ‘Hate’ Helped Create MAGA: ‘I Normally Don’t Blame One Person for an Entire Movement’

Harris Faulkner credited Hillary Clinton for inadvertently creating former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement on Friday.

According to the Fox News host, Republicans had yet to fully embrace Trump as a serious leader in the conservative movement until Clinton branded many of them “deplorables.”

On Outnumbered, the panel discussed a New York Times op-ed by conservative Trump opponent Bret Stephens, in which he declared, “I Was Wrong About Trump Voters.”

Stephens wrote:

When I looked at Trump, I saw a bigoted blowhard making one ignorant argument after another. What Trump’s supporters saw was a candidate whose entire being was a proudly raised middle finger at a self-satisfied elite that had produced a failing status quo. … For every in-your-face MAGA warrior there were plenty of ambivalent Trump supporters, doubtful of his ability and dismayed by his manner, who were willing to take their chances on him because he had the nerve to defy deeply flawed conventional pieties.

Fox’s panel discussed Stephens’ piece and Clinton’s “deplorables” comment before Faulkner stated Clinton played a large part in uniting conservatives around Trump.

“I normally don’t blame one person for an entire moment, nor do I give them total credit, either,” Faulkner said. “She was a specific case of bringing hate to a new level in this country.”

Faulkner noted Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, was able to unify the country, despite his faults.

“But with her it particularly was damaging for her to express her hate for half the country after having been in the White House for eight years when it wasn’t specifically like that,” she said. “When people were really down and you didn’t kick them when they were down. You tried to help them with a better economy and saying that you understood them.”

Faulkner concluded it is “easier sometimes to propagate hate than it is to shed your grace and love, apparently.”

On Sept. 10, 2016, Clinton said:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com