Harris Faulkner Dings Runaway Texas Democrats in Interview With Ted Cruz, of Cancun Fame: Texans ‘Don’t Cut and Run’

During an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner highlighted criticism of the Texas Democrats who fled the state to Washington, D.C. in order to deny Republicans in the legislature a quorum. The Democrats lack the votes necessary to shoot down a pending elections bill they say is meant to suppress voters.

Faulkner read from a Washington Examiner op-ed that noted several of the lawmakers didn’t wear masks on the chartered flight they took to the Beltway, and now several have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Senator Cruz,” said Faulkner, “this is your home state of Texas. You have seen what I know with my relatives in Texas we don’t do. We don’t cut and run. That’s what I’ve heard some Republicans accuse them of. What is the next phase they are in now?”

Faulker’s deployment of the “don’t cut and run” line is interesting, if not droll in this context. In February, Cruz infamously took an impromptu family trip to Cancun, Mexico to avoid a deadly winter storm that ravaged Texas and shut down large swaths of the state’s energy grid. After photos of Cruz leaving Texas went viral, he was roundly mocked for abandoning the Lone Star State during trying times. As a result, Cruz reversed course and returned to Texas shortly after arriving in Cancun. Cruz later called the trip a “mistake,” and said the reason he went was because his daughters suggested it.

Responding to Faulkner’s question about the Covid-positive legislators, Cruz didn’t skip a beat. “Well, listen,” he said, “karma is a remarkable thing. And this episode really embodies that’s wrong with the Democratic Party.”

Cruz said the runaway Democrats are engaged in a “political stunt” that “is going to fail.”

Watch above via Fox News.

