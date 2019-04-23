Harry Reid Says Democrats Should Focus on Next Election Instead of Impeaching Trump

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned against fellow Democrats focusing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, as Reid argued that it could distract the party amid the 2020 election.

“Impeachment is a difficult decision, some say Mueller’s report was an invitation for impeachment — but we have just a short time until the next election,” Reid said while speaking on a panel for the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute at UNLV with former GOP House Speaker John Boehner.

“If impeachment proceedings go forward, and they might go forward, I think this country would be spending an inordinate amount of time on impeachment and nothing else and I don’t think we can afford that,” Reid added.

The former majority leader is in line with other veteran Democrats, like Hillary Clinton, advising against pushing for impeachment at this time.

“I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” Clinton said while speaking at Time Magazine’s 100 Summit in New York, but she did not advocate for removing Trump.

“I have a weird personal history about impeachment,” she added. “It shouldn’t be a preordained conclusion. It should be based on evidence, not on partisan advantage.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

