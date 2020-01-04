Film producer and accused rapist Harvey Weinstein’s trial is set to begin Monday, and CNN’s Michael Smerconish spoke with his lead attorney on his show about the case.

The radio host interviewed lawyer Donna Rotunno on his eponymous Smerconish program Saturday morning, where he pressed her on the planned defense for Weinstein. He is charged with predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

Smerconish said “this seems like one of these cases where at the end you – the defense lawyer – are facing the jury and saying ‘hey I don’t like my client either but that’s not what this case is about.'”

Rotunno disagreed with that and said “I actually get along with Harvey quite well” before going on to argue Weinstein made “bad decisions.”

“He cheated on his wife. He made very bad decisions in business in terms of how he treated people, and he’d be the first one to admit those things were not nice,” she said.

Smerconish went on to press Rotunno, asking “Don’t you require his testimony in order to make that defense effectively?”

“I don’t think you do and it’s possible that he may take the stand, depending on how the evidence plays out. But in this case we have a lot of evidence that shows a continuing relationship between him and the women who are charged in this matter,” Rotunno said.

Watch above, via CNN.

