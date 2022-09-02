‘Has Hell Frozen Over?’: Nicolle Wallace and Peter Strzok Gleefully Celebrate ‘Worst Person in the World’ Bill Barr Criticizing Trump on Classified Docs

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and fired FBI agent Peter Strzok were having a ball reacting to the news that former Attorney General Bill Barr criticized Donald Trump on his handling of allegedly classified documents.

Barr made his comments during a Friday appearance on Fox News. Barr said classified documents being held at Mar-a-Lago would be “unprecedented” and he defended the FBI raid of the former president’s Florida property.

“The facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around,” Barr said of the Department of Justice. “How long do they wait.”

“Um, Pete Strzok, has hell frozen over? Does Bill Barr make a good point there?” Wallace asked, laughing, after playing the Fox News clip of Barr.

Strzok joined in on the merry fun, chuckling at the idea that he was about to agree with Barr.

“When you’ve lost Bill Barr –” Strzok said in between bouts of the two trying to control their laughter.

“If we waited long enough, right?” Wallace said.

“When the worst person in the world makes a point that you agree with, what are you supposed to do?” Strzok added.

Strzok, who has been making numerous media appearances on MSNBC and CNN to discuss the Mar-a-Lago raid despite his controversial history, said Barr is “absolutely right” in his criticism of his former boss.

“The fact is former Attorney General Barr, as much as I hate to say it, is absolutely right. There was no purpose for him to have those documents at Mar-a-Lago. He did jerk [them] around repeatedly for months and months and months. First, the [National] Archives. Then the Department of Justice,” he said.

