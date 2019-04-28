comScore

Hate it or Love It, The New Game of Thrones Episode Has Everyone on Twitter Losing Their Minds

By Mediaite StaffApr 28th, 2019, 11:23 pm

SPOILER ALERT! Do NOT read this unless you’ve seen the latest episode of Game of Thrones…

The Battle of Winterfell erupted over televisions set to HBO on Sunday night, and the insane twists ensured reactions to the latest episode of Game of Thrones completely took over Twitter.

The episode had the army of Westeros going to war with the Night King and his legion of undead fighters. Arya Stark was the star of the episode: even before THAT final scene, she embarks on a rampage, killing dozens of White Walkers, sometimes by herself, other times with the help of The Hound and Beric Dondarrion, who doesn’t make it out the episode alive.

The end of the battle is what really set things off: as the Night King kills everyone in his path, making it to Bran, it seems certain he’ll kill the Stark. But out of nowhere, Arya leaps into the frame and stabs the Night King, killing off his entire army.

The episode was met with a frenzied reception on Twitter — some loved it, others hated it, but everyone was talking about it. See reactions below.

[Image via HBO/Screengrab]

