Hate it or Love It, The New Game of Thrones Episode Has Everyone on Twitter Losing Their Minds

SPOILER ALERT! Do NOT read this unless you’ve seen the latest episode of Game of Thrones…

The Battle of Winterfell erupted over televisions set to HBO on Sunday night, and the insane twists ensured reactions to the latest episode of Game of Thrones completely took over Twitter.

The episode had the army of Westeros going to war with the Night King and his legion of undead fighters. Arya Stark was the star of the episode: even before THAT final scene, she embarks on a rampage, killing dozens of White Walkers, sometimes by herself, other times with the help of The Hound and Beric Dondarrion, who doesn’t make it out the episode alive.

The end of the battle is what really set things off: as the Night King kills everyone in his path, making it to Bran, it seems certain he’ll kill the Stark. But out of nowhere, Arya leaps into the frame and stabs the Night King, killing off his entire army.

The episode was met with a frenzied reception on Twitter — some loved it, others hated it, but everyone was talking about it. See reactions below.

I’ll need to see that episode again to process it, because that was like falling down a mountain of broken dragonglass for an hour & a half in the dark. Without spoilage, I’m concerned what it says about what the show thinks its most important stakes are. Hope I’m wrong! — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) April 29, 2019

Sorry folks but… That shit was good as hell — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) April 29, 2019

I gotta say: I dug it. #GOT — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 29, 2019

Also, the battle scenes were pretty poorly shot, IMO. Chaotic editing, far too dim and difficult to see, no sense of space and proportion. The scene where Arya was quietly evading shambling wights was the clear highlight, but felt like a video-game sequence. METAL GEAR FACELESS — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) April 29, 2019

Everyone’s pissed because not enough main characters died #GOT — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 29, 2019

No, I’m pissed because the episode displayed awful tactics, questionable strategy, and was shot like they had a monopoly on 1980s MTV music video dry ice machines. https://t.co/oJ7hfNzmz9 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 29, 2019

This Game of Thrones was especially gripping for a reason going back to Season 1 and killing off Ned Stark: Everyone is expendable. Literally had no idea who would be offed this time around. Great episode. Doing the battle at night was especially confusing & therefore compelling. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 29, 2019

My face when Arya caught the knife #GameOfThrones: pic.twitter.com/eAsTNdV9s8 — Sarah (@bumblerumbleB) April 29, 2019

Thrones is basically fan service at this point so I’m guessing Cersei’s head’ll come off by Mother’s Day. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 29, 2019

Lol my timeline is hilarious because all the libs loved that episode and the conservatives are shitting on it (I loved it, sue me. Farewell Night King you sweet prince, you were too good for this world. Also that’s what you get for going slo-mo on killing Bran) — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 29, 2019

“I know. I know. I thought I had it, too.” pic.twitter.com/3owqFQ11KZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2019

very confused about the entire dragon strategy — Tiffany Yannetta (@tiffanyyannetta) April 29, 2019

have rewound THAT SCENE three times goddamn — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 29, 2019

So, here’s the thing about tonight’s #GameOfThrones: it was terribly shot (literally incomprehensible for large periods of time), terribly paced (all the cutting with the dragons was a disaster), and had a terrible ending (fucking Dracula rules, seriously). — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 29, 2019

Twitter right now, boiled down pic.twitter.com/8nMDuRAxgL — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 29, 2019

This nail-biter of a game + #Gameofthrones all in one night = nailless and speechless https://t.co/J8wMZ0xIDe — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) April 29, 2019

Jon is still an idiot. My man was gonna square up with a whole dragon — Dad (@fivefifths) April 29, 2019

