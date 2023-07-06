‘He Altered History’: Iowa Voter Fumes About Pence on CNN After Viral Confrontation With Ex-Veep Over Jan. 6

After confronting former Vice President Mike Pence over his decision to not reject Electoral College votes on January 6th, 2021, an Iowa GOP voter said she was unsure if she could support him because he “altered history.”

Pence on Wednesday went toe-to-toe with a GOP voter who believes he should have supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election on January 6th. The former vice president said he did not regret his decision and urged the voter to “go read the constitution.”

Mike Pence to a voter who accused him of not following Trump’s orders on Jan. 6: “I’m sorry, ma’am, but that’s actually what the Constitution says…No vice president in American history ever asserted the authority that you have been convinced that I had…President Trump was… pic.twitter.com/HMUrYJyRyb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 6, 2023

Later, CNN correspondent Kyung Lah caught with the woman who asked the question to get her response on Pence’s answer. Luann Bertrand told the outlet that she believes Pence is a “good man” but his decision to not reject the Electoral College votes makes it difficult for her to back him in the upcoming GOP primary.

“I believe he’s a good man. I love the fact that he is he is strengthened by his faith,” Bertrand told CNN. “But I really do feel like he altered history.”

Lah then asks the voter if she would consider voting for Pence to which she responds, “I would consider it. But he has that one hiccup.”

Pence currently trails former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential race at 6%, according to Real Clear Politics.

