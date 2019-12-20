To gauge the public’s opinion on Donald Trump’s impeachment, Fox News spoke to a number of passersby walking outside of their Manhattan offices for predictions and reactions on the historical news, and one of the random interviewees responded by insisting that the president got what he deserved after breaking “the law.”

Fox News correspondent Todd Piro, who conducted the interviews on Friday for The Daily Briefing, spoke to one man who said, “He broke the law — just because he’s the presidents doesn’t mean he’s above the law, and anybody who thinks he didn’t break the law, they are not very intelligent.”

“I think he should be put out of office. I mean, he broke the law, plain as day. I can’t understand why people can’t see that,” the southern-accented gentleman told the the network.

Another man on the street excitedly told Piro, “It’s great he got impeached. I just can’t wait to see what happens next.”

One woman, when asked what should happen to Trump, merely said, “Justice. Justice should happen,” while an additional respondent called for the president to “be removed from office for abuse of power and coordinating with foreign countries.”

Of course, a number of Fox News’ subjects slammed Democratic lawmakers and accused them of participating in a partisan scheme, while specifically slamming House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Others opined on why Republicans “should not be impeached because he has not broken the law,” called impeachment a “wild-goose chase” because “he’s not guilty,” and chimed in with this whip-smart analysis: “Abuse of power or whatever it was, doesn’t make any sense. He’s the president. He is supposed to be powerful, you know.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

