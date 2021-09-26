‘He Cannot Continue to Be Someone You Embrace’: Liz Cheney Calls Kevin McCarthy’s Support of Donald Trump After Jan. 6 ‘Unforgivable’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has sharply criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his support of former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and was asked about it by CBS’ Lesley Stahl in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) named Cheney to the House Select Committee that is investigating the events of Jan. 6, and her fellow Republicans stripped the Wyoming Republican of her leadership position.

“What he’s done is embrace Donald Trump,” said Cheney about McCarthy. “And if I were doing what he’s doing, I would be deeply ashamed of myself. I don’t know how you explain that to your children. When you are in a situation where you have somebody who did what Donald Trump did, it is absolutely clear he cannot continue to be somebody you embrace.”

“But are you saying you can’t support anybody who supports him?” asked Stahl.

Cheney acknowledged that there were “people who supported Donald Trump because of his policies,” but she drew a distinction between that and McCarthy’s actions.

“There’s a difference between somebody who voted for Donald Trump and being the Republican leader after an insurrection, and setting all of that aside and going to Mar-a-Lago, and rehabilitating him, bringing him back in,” said Cheney.

“That to me is unforgivable.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

