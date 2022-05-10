‘He Does Not Get a Pass!’ Sunny Hostin Throws Down with Alyssa Farah Over Esper’s Delayed Trump Revelations

The View co-host Sunny Hostin argued with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper‘s tardy revelations about ex-President Donald Trump’s outrageous behind-the-scenes behavior.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed some of the bombshell revelations in Esper’s book A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times, and related promotional media tour.

Co-host Joy Behar ripped Esper for not revealing at the time “that a sociopath was in the office,” but Farah Griffin defended her old boss on the basis that to do so would have meant Esper’s ouster — and replacement with someone worse.

Hostin disagreed, and in a contentious exchange with Farah Griffin, said that Esper could have prevented the Jan. 6th attack if he had spoken up:

SUNNY HOSTIN: They should have. They should have said something. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But he was still the president, is the problem… SUNNY HOSTIN: I think this is a cowardly action. I’m tired of this ridiculous apology tour. I’m sorry, Alissa. I’m sick of it! I’m sick of people now coming out and trying to sell a book. And he is even speaking now is because he’s trying to make money. I don’t, I think that is cowardly. I think it’s despicable. And I completely agree with Joy. It’s his new memoir, which, by the way, came out today. And that’s why we’re hearing about this. The other thing that is just fascinating to me is that we have true heroes, true patriots like Alexander Vindman, who testified during the 2019 impeachment and told us what happened with Ukraine, a country that is now being mercilessly attacked by Putin… ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Do you think it would have been… SUNNY HOSTIN: And I’m sure your former boss, who you’re so proud of, knew all about Ukraine. Knew all about what was going on, and said nothing. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: This is an accusation I need to make a response to. My boss, Secretary Esper, fought to get aid released to Ukraine. He was who stuck it to Donald Trump and got that aid ultimately released. SUNNY HOSTIN: Did he testify during the impeachment? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: He got it done. SUNNY HOSTIN: Did he testify? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: He wasn’t asked to testify… SUNNY HOSTIN: Did he tell us? Did he tell us anything? He’s talking now… ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: We were on the record. We were on the record during that time at DOD that the aid needed to be released. SUNNY HOSTIN: He doesn’t get a pass! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And listen it’s not about a pass so much as I, if… The idea that everyone have good faith should have just stepped down while Trump was still the commander in chief… JOY BEHAR: Not stepped down. Spoke up! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And he did. He testified in open Congress countless times… SARA HAINES: I think the people that Trump would fill in those spaces with got worse and worse… ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Chris Miller was the secretary of defense starting January 6th. Trump wanted to call up the Insurrection Act and use active duty military to take on… SUNNY HOSTIN: Maybe January 6 would not have happened had he spoken up to stop this!

