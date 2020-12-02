‘He is Undefeated at Losing’: Stephen Colbert Revels in Trump’s Repeated Election Loss After Arizona and Wisconsin Certify Biden’s Win

“Christmas has come early this year” for Stephen Colbert, who reveled in the fact that President Donald Trump has lost the 2020 election every day since Election Week — “sometimes several times a day.”

Colbert dedicated his last couple of Late Show episodes to former President Barack Obama, but on Tuesday night the host got back to his favorite person to roast: the president.

“The president’s chances of overturning the results were always next to zero, but those chances just moved to downtown zero town,” Colbert told his viewers. “Because yesterday, Arizona and Wisconsin certified Biden’s win, which means that the president has failed to stop the vote certification in all six states where he contested his defeat.”

“He is undefeated at losing,” he added. “He is the Michael Jordan of playing baseball.”

The host went on to mock the president’s recent interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, during which Trump complained about the “big massive dumps” of votes the President-elect Joe Biden received following Election Day.

“If there’s one thing the president knows, it’s big massive dumps. He’s taking one on democracy right now. He just can’t stand the fact that he’s number two,” Colbert quipped, getting in as many bathroom jokes as he could.

Throughout the interview, and with no push back from Bartiromo, Trump baselessly pushed more election conspiracy theories — claiming that the even the country’s law enforcement is working against him and his efforts to win the election (which he has already lost).

“So he’s gone from, ‘Build the wall’ to, ‘I am the wall.’ I’ll give him this: He’s dumb as a brick,” Colbert said.

Watch above, via YouTube.

