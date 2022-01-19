‘He Lied His A** Off’: George Conway Goes Off on Trump’s ‘Corrupt’ Actions Over Jan. 6th

George Conway went off about how former President Donald Trump could conceivably be charged with criminal intent for his actions related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Days after arguing that Trump should be charged with sedition, Conway appeared on CNN’s New Day to talk about the January 6th Committee’s move to subpoena the phone records of Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Conway began by dismantling Trump’s claim of not inciting a riot, arguing that the former president was insufficiently proactive in calling off his supporters.

“That goes to his state of mind and what he intended,” Conway said, “and it goes to his state of mind generally, which is critically important when it comes to potential charges on the question of whether he and others conspired to, and did, try to obstruct Congressional proceedings January 6th.”

When he got to the question of whether Trump engaged in a corrupt attempt to interfere with an official Congressional proceeding, Conway argued that the former president “certainly did.”

“He lied his ass off,” Conway said, which drew light scolding from New Day host Kasie Hunt.

“It’s very early for that,” Hunt said, in jest.

Conway apologized, amending his statement to Trump “lied his derriere off,” then he rattled through several instances of the former president seeking to interfere with Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

He added, “lying is corrupt, submitting false certificates is corrupt, encouraging somebody like the vice president and trying to bludgeon them into failing to conduct their legal duties properly seems corrupt to me.”

“There’s so many things here to investigate,” Conway said. “Maybe at the end of the day there wouldn’t be enough to prove before a jury in the District of Columbia beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump had criminal intent. That’s possible. But when you look at all these things, they didn’t all happen by accident. They were all designed to benefit one person.”

Conway concluded that it would be “a great travesty” of the Justice Department didn’t consider all of this, noting that “[Trump] used to talk about how he would shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and nobody would care.” Conway’s point was that Trump was “trying to shoot the Constitution” by refusing his responsibility to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.

Watch above, via CNN.

