‘He Needs Help’: New York GOP Official Calls on George Santos to Consult a ‘Healthcare Professional’

A New York Republican official said Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) “needs help” as evidenced by his myriad lies that were recently exposed in a New York Times profile.

Santos made several false claims about his background, including his career and education. He also claimed he is Jewish, but has walked that back and said he is “Jew-ish.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s CNN Newsroom, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said he’s troubled about the revelations and called on Santos to get professional help.

“I think it’s clear that George Santos has emotional issues,” Blakeman said. “And I think he needs to address those issues with a healthcare professional because what he did was not normal. And, you know, while I was very angry with him when he first announced that those were lies, the fact of the matter is I feel sad for him now and I think he needs help, and I think he needs to address those emotional issues because as I said, a normal person wouldn’t do that.”

Guest host Sara Sidner asked if the congressman-elect could possibly be up to the job.

“Can he be effective?” she asked. “Because he says he’s going to continue on with where the voters put him in Congress.”

“We don’t have recall elections in New York,” Blakeman replied. “What I think needs to be done is, I think there needs to be an investigation by the Ethics Committee in the House of Representatives and they have to determine whether or not he violated any laws, or whether he violated any moral regulations that the House of Representatives has.”

Blakeman also called for an investigation into Santos’ financial records after the politician loaned his campaign $700,000. Santos falsely claimed he owns several properties, but in a recent New York Post interview, he disclosed that he lives with his sister.

