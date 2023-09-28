‘He Should Just Pay His Child Support’: Jessica Tarlov Shocks ‘Five’ Panel With Brutal Dig At Cornel West

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov took a brutal dig at third-party presidential candidate Cornel West over his unpaid child support during a Thursday airing of The Five.

The panel discussed how a formidable third-party candidate may benefit former President Donald Trump in a potential race against President Joe Biden. West announced his candidacy with the People’s Party earlier this week before switching his campaign for the nomination of the Green Party.

Tarlov noted that if Joe Manchin becomes a third party candidate it benefits Trump more, but if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. switches from the Democratic nomination to a third party it would hurt the former president’s chances against Biden.

“It really depends who the third party is,” she told her fellow Fox panelists. “If it’s Joe Manchin, maybe if it’s RFK Jr. Then Trump has more problems than the Democrats.”

The Five co-hosts then took a subtle dig at West after Shannon Bream mentioned his campaign could help sway the direction of the general election.

BREAM: But even if Cornel West amounts and pulls like a percentage or two, I mean, even- TARLOV: He should just pay his child support. GREG GUTFELD: In your face Cornel!

Back in August, it was revealed that West owes more than a half million dollars from unpaid child support and taxes, according to ABC News. His tax records indicate he owes almost $466,000 in federal income taxes along with $49,500 in child support from a 2003 judgment.

