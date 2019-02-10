Here We Go Again: Trump Chief Mick Mulvaney Says ‘You Cannot Take a Shutdown Off the Table’

Despite having lost the first Trump shutdown showdown, Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is threatening to do it all over again, telling Chuck Todd that “You cannot take a shutdown off the table.”

On Sunday morning’s edition of NBC News’ Meet the Press, Todd asked Mulvaney if Trump is prepared to take another government shutdown off the table.

“Is it fair to say whatever Congress hands him, he’ll sign, and just may not be enthusiastic about it?” Todd asked.

“No I don’t think so,” Mulvaney replied.

“You’re not ready to, you can’t definitively rule out a government shutdown at the end of this week?” Todd asked.

“You absolutely cannot,” Mulvaney said, and described a scenario in which Trump would shut the government down if the agreement were not to his liking.

Todd went on to ask Mulvaney “Is it likely that if the president signs it, he’s going to say ‘Yes, but,’ is that the best we because you just said no matter what whatever he is short of is he going to find the money somewhere else, is that what we should expect?”

“I think that’s fair, that’s probably the most likely outcome,” Mulvaney replied, adding “Again, you cannot take a shutdown off the table, and you cannot take 5.7 off the table but if you end up someplace in the middle, yeah, then what you probably see is President say ‘yeah okay, and I will find the money someplace else’.”

Watch the clip above, via NBC News.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com