Here’s An Adorable Video of Baby Waking Up to Give Twin Brother a Pacifier to Start Your Week

This one will warm your heart.

Cami Boehme, a mother of 5, has been getting attention for all the content from her kids that she has been posting to Instagram and TikTok. Her TikTok account has especially blown up, as she regularly gets tens of thousands of views for the videos she posts of her infant twins: Jack and Ivy.

Boehme has gathered millions of views in one of her latest videos in which Jack and Ivy are sleeping in adjacent cribs when Jack wakes up and throws his pacifier to his sister in order to wake her up. He cries out to her, and as Boehme’s captions point out, Ivy seems to understand as she wakes herself up, get the pacifier, and puts it back in her brother’s mouth.

“Such a sweet sister,” Boehme wrote on Instagram. The video was met with many warm comments, with one reactor saying “This is one of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen.”

Boehme posted other videos of the twins in their cribs, one of which shows that Jack tried to wake Ivy by throwing his empty bottles before throwing the pacifier. Another video shows Jack climbing over the railing to sleep with Ivy in their crib.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cami Boehme (@camiboehme)

A nice way to start off the new week.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com