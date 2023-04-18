Genuine credit to Bret Baier for covering developments in Dominion Voting Systems against his network Fox News. Though he covered it only briefly — roughly 20 seconds to be exact — he did share with his viewers news that the start of the trial was delayed.

“The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed the opening of the trial today,” Baier noted during Monday night’s news reads. “The Dominion trial is expected to start tomorrow. Attorneys for both sides and company representatives are not revealing the reason for the delay. ”

Here are the 20 seconds of coverage Fox News gave to Dominion's defamation lawsuit yesterday… pic.twitter.com/n9Ru0tHkwL — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) April 18, 2023

The news network is under fire for how selected hosts reported on and allegedly “endorsed” the baseless stolen election claims of former President Donald Trump, who still insists he was cheated out of a second term. He was not. Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion in damages, the trial of which — barring a last-second settlement agreement — is set to start Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.

Fox News media beat reporter Howard Kurtz and host of MediaBuzz, initially revealed to his viewers that the network had asked him not to discuss the story, which, given how whatever is currently said on air, is an entirely reasonable position.

“The company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now,” Kurtz said in late February. “I strongly disagree with that decision. But as an employee, I have to abide by it.”

Since then, he has addressed the lawsuit and, as recently as Sunday, covered the trial in a manner that befits the high journalistic standards to which he holds others. In truth, effectively, no news came from the trial on Monday

