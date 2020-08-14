Hero Cop From Viral Train Track Video Tells Fox News Harrowing Tale of Rescue

The hero police officer from a viral video showing a wheelchair-bound man being rescued from an incoming train told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom what happened on Friday.

The video — which showed the close call rescue through body cam footage — went viral on social media and made headlines this week.

“Honestly the only thought I had in my head at that time was I need to get him off the tracks. It’s really the only thought I had,” said Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea. “As I’m running up there I’m trying to see where the train is coming from, and when you see trains coming, a lot of times you don’t know how fast they’re coming. I thought I had a little time, but as I went right up to him I can see the train from my peripheral and it was coming pretty fast, so I just kind of grabbed him and, like I said, my thought was just get him off the tracks.”

“I just remember me saying just, ‘Get up, get up, get up,’ and once he fell, I don’t remember him saying anything once I came back to him,” she continued, adding, “Again, I had a lot of adrenaline going and my thought was, ‘Okay, I need to contact dispatch, have them bring an ambulance.’ I thought he was injured and I just needed to pull him away.”

Urrea explained that she pulled him further from the tracks because, “I didn’t know what his state was as far as, you know, I didn’t want him rolling over, maybe not knowing where exactly he was.”

“I didn’t want him rolling over towards the train or anything so I pulled him a little further away, but I don’t remember him saying anything at that point,” she recalled.

Urrea also revealed she has not spoken to the man since, concluding, “He was very calm, and I think he was in shock, so he wasn’t really saying much other than, ‘Can you call my wife?’ So I got that information, contacted his wife, but no other words were said other than that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]