Herschel Walker is ‘Doing Some Kind of Jedi Mind Trick’ to Both Deny the Story and Ask for Forgiveness, Says Reporter Who Broke News

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “doing some kind of Jedi mind trick” to both deny the story that he paid for a woman’s abortion and seeking forgiveness in the aftermath of the bombshell dropping, said the journalist behind the piece.

Roger Sollenberger has reported extensively on Walker’s hidden children and broke the story on Monday that Walker, who is against abortion and is against exceptions, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, when he was not married, saying it was “’not the right time’ for him to have a child.” The outlet cited the anonymous woman’s accusation with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.”

Sollenberger “independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.” Walker’s son, Christian Walker, a conservative activist, has come out and blasted him, accusing his father of lying and hypocrisy.

Walker slammed and denied the story, calling it “a flat-out lie” and pledged to sue the Daily Beast by Tuesday morning — a self-imposed deadline which has come and gone.

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday, Sollenberger said:

I would … like to call everyone’s attention here really quickly to Herschel’s denial of this story. He says that nothing in The Daily Beast is true. He denies everything that’s not true. He actually confirmed two of my reports about his secret children. I put those reports out in June just two days apart. He confirmed both of them. He does not think that everything The Daily Beast prints is a lie. He has not denied that. So he’s doing some sort of Jedi mind trick where he says “I deny it on one hand” and then, you know, he’s also, like, asking, you know, appealing to redemption or appealing to forgiveness and grace and all of that. So which one is it? Can you hold those ideas in your head at the same time? Some people might be able to. That’s kind of disturbing.

Watch above via MSNBC.

