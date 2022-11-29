Herschel Walker Offers Vague Excuse for Why Trump Isn’t Rallying for Him: ‘He’s Been Doing Other Things for Me’

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was vague on Tuesday when Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked him why Donald Trump is not holding a rally for him.

Walker faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in next week’s runoff election. Walker has enjoyed the support of state Republicans including Governor Brian Kemp. But the former president will not travel to the state in the last leg of the election.

On The Ingraham Angle, the host asked Walker, “Herschel, why is it that that President Trump is not coming to have a rally in this last week before the final election day?”

She reminded him his opponent is being supported on the campaign trail by former President Barack Obama.

“You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me,” Walker responded. “Tonight we got out of a fundraiser with Governor Kemp that a lot of people that was at the fundraiser and President Trump is doing just as much for me.”

Walker then criticized Warnock for accepting money from celebrities.

“President Obama is a celebrity and that seems to be where Raphael Warnock is getting his money from, celebrities,” he said. “He’s not going to win this race. I told people before he may outraise me in money, but I guarantee you he won’t get more votes than I’m going to get.”

According to the New York Times, Trump and Georgia Republicans agreed the former president would not rally for Walker over fears he might motivate Democratic voters while turning off moderate Republicans.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com