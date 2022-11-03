Herschel Walker Says Voters Are Turning on Raphael Warnock Over ‘What He’s Done to His Ex-Wife’

Herschel Walker said Georgia voters are turning on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over, among other things, “what he’s done to his ex-wife.”

Walker joined Fox News host Jesse Watters to discuss his close race against the senator in the last leg of a bitter campaign in which many of his previous behavioral issues have been put under the microscope. With four days until the election, the Republican focused on his opponent.

While referring to Warnock as a “lunatic,” Watters asked Walker, “Do people in Georgia know how radical left Warnock is?”

Walker replied:

Well, you know, they are starting to become aware of it. I think right now that’s the reason you see the polls are changing. You know, a lot of people didn’t know some of the things he’s stood for. A lot of people didn’t know what he’s done to his ex-wife or those kids at that camp.

Walker also stated, “I have been very transparent about my life, but I want people to know Senator Warnock is very radical.”

The former NFL star and his former wife have both spoken out about Walker’s history of mental illness and violence. The candidate has admitted he once pointed a gun at her head and threatened to pull the trigger.

Walker has said he sought help for his mental health issues and has since recovered.

The accusations he made against Warnock regard his former wife and several children who have alleged they were abused at a summer camp Warnock was in charge of.

In March 2020, Walker’s then-wife told police he ran over her foot during an altercation. Warnock has denied the allegation and he was not charged.

Warnock was arrested in 2002 for allegedly interfering with a police investigation after children at a church camp in Maryland said they had been mistreated. He was not convicted of a crime.

According to the RealClearPolitics average, Walker leads Warnock by half a point. Three weeks ago, Warnock led in the average by six points.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com