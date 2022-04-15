Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker wants a sit-down with journalist Elie Mystal, he told Sean Hannity Thursday evening, after The Nation’s justice correspondent blasted his candidacy.

The former football star — who currently leads his Republican primary opponents in Georgia — has faced a series of controversies since entering the race, ranging domestic abuse allegations to suspicious business practices.

Mystal offered a brutal critique of Walker in an op-ed titled, “The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People,” in which he argues the former football star is being used as a tool by the Republican Party in a “cynical” effort to unseat sitting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Mystal described Walker “an animated caricature of a Black person drawn by white conservatives,” and claimed that the U.S. Senate candidate “displays a level of ignorance that would embarrass most sixth graders.”

Hannity asked Walker for a response to the article on Thursday, and the candidate was fairly relaxed about it.

“I know I signed up for this when I decided to run,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what he called me,” Walker continued. “I was bullied when I was a little kid. Words are not going to hurt me right now.”

Putting his “athletic role” to the side, Herschel argued “I’m the most qualified candidate for this race right now and I’m the most qualified candidate to represent Georgia as a United State Senator. So it doesn’t matter what you say. I know what I’ve done.”

“I’m not going to have you bully me, because you can’t,” Walker said. The Senate candidate then proposed to meet with Mystal: “What I would love to do for you to take the time to come down to Georgia, we sit down and break bread.”

“I’m about bringing people together, not separating people…that’s not Herschel Walker,” he concluded.

Mystal took to Twitter following the interview:

All right, let’s unpack this a sec. Taking the man at his word, the offer to drive down to.. Texas, to “break bread” with him fundamentally misunderstands the nature of the job he’s applying for and my criticisms.

Put simply: I’m not looking for a Senator, not a goddamn buddy. https://t.co/VAeLhfe9X6 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 15, 2022

BUT, after Walker is done hiding from the people of Georgia and offering them snake oil instead of a Senate campaign, I’d love to have dinner with him. Dude backed up my man Rodney Hampton on the ’95 NY Giants. I’d love to know what he was really like. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 15, 2022

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com