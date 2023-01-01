‘He’s a Make-Believe Person’: Santos Voters Tell CNN They Feel ‘Betrayed’ By His Lies, But Split on Whether He Should Resign

Voters of Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) expressed to CNN how they feel about him given the lies he told about his background, though they were split on whether he should resign.

The lies include him claiming to be a grandson of Holocaust survivors, that he worked at Goldman Sachs and attended Baruch College. Santos’ net worth has also been an issue considering the discrepancies.

“I am completely betrayed,” said Santos voter Teodora Choolfaian.

“George Santos is a fraud,” she added. “I no longer support him.”

Choolfaian also told CNN that “the whole persona that he created, the ability to deceive us is so troubling. This man should not be allowed to be in office. And we all know it. I want to assure you Republicans know it too.”

Regarding his false claims of being Jewish and a grandson of Holocaust survivors, Jewish community leader Jack Mandel blasted Santos, whom he has met twice.

“He’s a make-believe person,” he said. “He’s a person that’s really not there.”

When asked if he would vote for Santos again, Mandel said, “Absolutely not. Would not. I couldn’t. I couldn’t in good conscience. Once someone lies to me, I can never trust that individual again. The Holocaust is something that touches the heart of every Jew. And someone that would use that as a talking point, as a vote-getter, I think is wrong.”

There were some Santos supporters who defended him.

“The man deserves his say, and he has to answer to a lot of personal questions of why we’re at this situation,” said Henry Golis. “The bottom line, at the end of the day, he has to own up to everything.”

“He hasn’t done anything wrong as far as legality-wise,” said Tom Zmich. “He admitted he lied, and most Christian people believe in forgiveness. Maybe not forget, but move on. Let’s see what happens.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com