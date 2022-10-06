‘He’s Brilliant’: The View’s Sunny Hostin Raises Eyebrows By Lauding DeSantis — But Then Lowers the Boom

The View co-host Sunny Hostin conceded that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “brilliant” — before slamming recent moves made by the Republican.

“What I did admire about DeSantis is that he finally talked about climate change, right?” Hostin said during Thursday’s show, referring to the GOP governor talking about the issue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged throughout parts of the Sunshine State. “He, like, sort of said, ‘Wow. This is a climate change issue.’” It is unclear what comments Hostin was referencing to.

She continued:

And I think what’s always disappointed me about DeSantis is he’s a very different political candidate than let’s say a President [Donald] Trump. I firmly believe that President Trump is just not the smartest guy. I really — I think he’s educated, but I just don’t think he’s that smart, and I think he’s a racist, and I think he’s a homophobe, and he’s just a person who was raised that way. When you look at DeSantis, he graduated from Yale University, he went to Harvard Law School, he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer. He was a federal prosecutor who did what I did, was where he targeted and convicted child predators. He still serves in the United States Reserve. So what that tells me is he’s brilliant and the cruelty is the point when he’s sending immigrants all over the place and not taking care of them.

DeSantis came under fire last month for flying Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to make a point about immigration through the Southern Border.

Watch above via ABC.

