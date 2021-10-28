‘He’s No Different At This Point Than Alex Jones’: Joy Reid Blasts Tucker Carlson for Pushing ‘Fascistic Propaganda’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid shredded Tucker Carlson and Fox News on Thursday night after Carlson previewed a ludicrous multipart series he filmed for FOX Nation.

On Wednesday, Carlson showed the trailer for “Patriot Purge,” which looks to be a deranged fever dream about the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Reid played part of the trailer for her audience.

“The domestic war on terror is here,” says a man’s voice. “It’s coming after half of the country.”

“The left is hunting the right,” claims another person. “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”

“False flags have happened in this country,” says another. “One of which may have been January 6th.”

“False flag?” responded Reid. “He honestly seems to be pushing fascistic propaganda that January 6 was government plot to target conservatives. That is a lie, full stop. A lie. This special is going air on the network’s streaming platform. But he used the main Fox News platform to promote it.”

Reid added that streaming online is “potentially more dangerous” because it might “go more viral that way.”

“Fox News is basically letting him go full Infowars in primetime. He’s no different at this point than Alex Jones. Tucker is the main actor teaching the right how to normalize fascism, White nationalism, and White supremacy. And now he’s priming easily at least a third of this country’s adult population to go all in on this radical rewrite of January 6th. And with it to normalize violence.”

Reid also noted that Carlson’s Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera “slammed Tuckums for the documentary.”

Earlier in the day, Rivera called Carlson’s series “bullshit” on Twitter. He also gave an interview to The New York Times, saying that Carlson makes “inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated” claims about January 6th. “And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

