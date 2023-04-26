‘He’s Really Damaged Himself’: Morning Joe Mocks DeSantis Squandering His Advantage Against Trump

Between Ron DeSantis’ focus on culture wars and Donald Trump’s constant bombardment, Joe Scarborough led Morning Joe’s assessment that the Florida governor may no longer be a primary threat to the former president.

As Morning Joe discussed the likelihood of a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, the conversation moved toward Trump’s relentless attacks against DeSantis. Even though DeSantis has been long- considered Trump’s biggest potential rival for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination, Scarborough determined on Wednesday that “I don’t think we’re going to see Ron DeSantis against Biden if this continues the way it is.”

“It seems that Desantis is just — everything he’s doing is wrong,” Scarborough said. “It’s hard to imagine how anyone could botch the advantages that he had a month or two ago.”

Willie Geist agreed that Trump has DeSantis “dead to rights,” noting that the governor politically leaned on the ex-president for years but has yet to show how he’d stand up to Trump now.

“He is shrinking his pool of possible voters,” Jonathan Lemire said, adding that Republican donors are now scrambling to find another viable Trump alternative.

Scarborough added that DeSantis made himself “look stupid” by picking a new fight with Disney. He also bashed DeSantis’ quiet signing of a bill to ban abortion after six weeks, even though abortion bans have been proven to be unpopular among most Americans.

“And yet Ron DeSantis plows forward with a six-week abortion ban that even scares top Republican donors,” Scarborough said. “He’s really damaged himself.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

