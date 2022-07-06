Highland Park Gunman ‘Contemplated’ Second Mass Shooting at Madison Celebration, Bailed Because of Lack of ‘Thought and Research’

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade gunman “seriously contemplated” committing a second mass shooting at another celebration on Monday in Madison, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake Country Major Crime Task Force, said at a press conference that the shooter, who is not in custody and has confessed, drove by a second Independence Day celebration on Monday and considered murdering more people with a second rifle and approximately 60 rounds of ammunition.

This was after the gunman had already killed seven and injured over two dozen at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, which is approximately 30 miles outside of Chicago.

“He did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison and he seriously contemplated using the firearm in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison,” Covelli told reporters.

What stopped the shooter was not the weight of committing more murders after the first atrocity, but rather worry that a lack of “thought and research” that would go with a spur-of-the-moment killing spree.

“Indications are that he had not put enough thought and research into it,” Covelli said of why the shooter was deterred. The first shooting was preplanned for weeks, authorities previously said. The shooter took to a business rooftop and targeted both parade participants and spectators with a high-powered rifle. He fled the scene and later dressed in women’s clothing to avoid police detection. He left his rifle at the scene of the crime, but was traveling with a second one that could have been used to commit more murders.

Covelli did not get into specifics about the shooter’s motivation for the parade shooting, though many have been combing through the 22-year-old’s social media posts and amateur rapping, finding potential red flags, like a music video that appeared to show him in a school shooting.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com