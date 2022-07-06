Highland Park Mayor Gobsmacked to Receive ‘Handbook for Mayors’ After Mass Shootings: ‘What Does That Say About Us!?’

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) revealed she received a “handbook” specifically designed for mayors whose cities have gone through mass shootings after the Fourth of July parade tragedy, and it left her shocked.

Appearing with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC on Wednesday, Rotering shared some of her further experiences after the Monday shooting and reiterated that the focus should be on guns, rather than mental health.

I have heard from so many mayors that have gone through this very experience. They have sent me the handbook that has been sent to mayors after a mass shooting. What does that say for us? We have a handbook for mass shootings. Mitch McConnell gave a speech on mental health. There’s mental health issues in every country in the world, there’s not mass shootings on such a regular basis anywhere else, and it has to stop.

Rotering also recalled an orphaned child, Aiden McCarthy, being found following the devastation at the parade. McCarthy, the mayor said, lost his father and was being passed around as people tried to find his parents. She said the experience will “haunt” her the rest of her life.

I have to tell you, the story that will haunt me for if rest of my life. Aiden McCarthy. He was found under his father who was on top of him to protect him from the gun. He was being passed around in an underground garage, nobody could figure out who’s child it was, and when I realized nobody was panicking and looking for a baby, there could be one conclusion, I have almost threw up. It was unbelievable this poor little boy came with his parents just to celebrate freedom and now has lost his parents.

Rotering called for new leaders to be elected to enact fresh gun control legislation.

“We need to run for office and take our country back,” the mayor said. “I’m sorry, I’m so angry. But I am angry. I’m angry for my community. I’m angry for Aiden McCarthy. I’m angry for the kid who next week will be Aiden McCarthy. This needs to end.”

