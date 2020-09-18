Hillary Clinton Mourns RBG’s Passing, Implores Dems to ‘Not Give an Inch’ as McConnell Tries to Replace Her: It Would Be the ‘Greatest Travesty’

Hillary Clinton delivered a solemn tribute Friday night following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and implored Democrats to do everything in their power to prevent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from pushing through her replacement.

Appearing on The Rachel Maddow Show by phone, the former Secretary of State cited the late Justice as a massive influence on her as a female trailblazer in the legal world.

“I’m devastated by this Rachel,” Clinton said. “Just losing her is such a massive hole in my young adulthood, my becoming a lawyer, both practicing and teaching law, looking up to her, and following her career. But much more than that, it is such a devastating loss for justice and equality.”

Clinton then turned her attention to the pending fight to replace the late Justice on the Court.

“The Democrats who are in the Senate will have to use every single possible maneuver that is available to them to make it clear that they are not going to permit Mitch McConnell to enact the greatest travesty, the monument of hypocrisy that would arise from him attempting to fill this position,” Clinton said.

The former Democratic Presidential nominee made reference to McConnell’s obstruction of Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia in March of 2016.

“Let’s go down fighting,” she said. “And let’s not give an inch in the face of the kind of hypocrisy that met President Obama when he tried to fulfill his Constitutional obligation and appoint Merrick Garland to the Court.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]