Hillary Clinton Non-Committal When Asked if Elected Officials Would Come Together if 9/11 Happened Today: I ‘Hope’ So

Hillary Clinton expressed her “hope” that America’s elected officials could put politics aside and come together after a major, 9/11-like attack on the nation.

The former secretary of state spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, as part of a broadcast commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Clinton began by suggesting there is more that the country can learn about 9/11 as far as uniting against threats to the country.

“We have also been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals,” said Clinton. “I’m one who thinks that there are lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of, during this time in our country and the world’s history.”

Bash rolled footage of Clinton from the night of the attack in which Clinton pronounced the event “an attack on America,” and she offered to support former President George W. Bush “in whatever steps he deems necessary to take.”

“We can’t let these evil acts in any way deter us from making it clear that the United States is resolute,” she said at the time, “and we are going to support the president.”

Bash called that “a striking reminder of how all of America’s elected officials really genuinely put party aside and came together after those attacks. Would that be possible today?”

“Well I hope that it will be,” Clinton said. “I give President Biden a lot of credit for trying to continue to reach out to people while still sounding the alarm about the threats to our democracy.”

Watch above via CNN.

