Hillary Clinton Says Trump Should Get No Special Treatment Because He’s No Longer POTUS: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

Hillary Clinton doesn’t think former President Donald Trump should get any special treatment in the investigation into possible classified information at Mar-a-Lago, telling CNN’s Dana Bash that because he was no longer president, the rule of law should apply to him like it would any other American.

Clinton was on State of the Union Sunday, and after sharing some of her memories of Queen Elizabeth II, Bash asked the former secretary of state about the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.

“You said this week that you ‘don’t want to prejudge’ because you have been prejudged in your life,” said Bash, referring to comments Clinton made on The View about the investigations into her “infamous emails,” which cleared her, “but you’ve dealt with classified information as former secretary of state, as a senator.”

“If the Justice department decides that former President Donald Trump actually committed a crime, do you think he should be treated like any other citizen?” asked Bash. “Or should the DOJ take into account the potential real-world consequences of indicting a former president and potential 2024 candidate?”

Clinton began diplomatically, calling the decision to charge a former president a “really hard call” and saying that she “cannot predict” what the DOJ would do, “but I do think the rule of law holding people accountable is central to our nation.”

She emphasized, “both as secretary of state and as a private citizen, I have answered every question I’ve ever been asked, I’ve testified for 11 hours,” and had otherwise cooperated “in anything that was asked of me to try to answer any kind of issue.”

“I really believe that, at the end of the day, no one is above the law and no one should be escaping accountability, if indeed the facts in the evidence point to them having done something that anyone else in our country would be investigated for and maybe even charged,” she said.

“So it sounds like you’re saying that he should be treated like he would if he was Donald J. Trump, somebody who was a civilian, an average citizen, not a former president or potential candidate?” asked Bash.

“I do, because he’s not the president,” replied Clinton, so while “we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office,” that would no longer apply to Trump.

“I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued,” she concluded. “But I know it’s not an easy call. And so I don’t want to inject my opinion into that difficult calculation. Because I don’t know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want to do that. But if the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com