Hillary Clinton Warns 2020 Dems: If We Can’t Protect Our Election, ‘You Could Lose’

Hillary Clinton believes that the 2020 election could be lost by the Democrats because the United States is susceptible to election interference from a foreign power.

Appearing on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday, Clinton said she has already spoken with “most” of the 2020 field. The former Secretary of State says, in her conversations with the candidates, she has issued a dire warning.

“I’ve met with most of the candidates who are running this time, and answered their questions,” Clinton said. “I always tell them, ‘You know, you can run the best campaign. You can be the person who gets the nomination. But unless we know how to protect our election from what happened before, and what could happen again — because there’s greater sophistication about it — you could lose. And I don’t mean it to scare anybody. But I do want every candidate to understand that this remains a threat.”

Host Rachel Maddow asked Clinton to clarify.

“That they could lose at the hand of a foreign power, not that they could lose fair and square,” Maddow said.

“Yes!” Clinton said. “That’s right. That it wasn’t on the level.”

Clinton went on to argue that President Donald Trump participated in a conspiracy — despite the Mueller Report’s finding. In an effort to make her point, Clinton conjured up a hypothetical scenario in which a Democratic candidate asked China to meddle in the 2020 election.

“China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns? I’m sure our media would richly reward you,” she said — mimicking similar comments made by Trump ahead of the 2016 election. “Now, according to the Mueller report, that is not conspiracy because it’s done right out in the open. So if after this hypothetical democratic candidate says this on your show, within hours, all of a sudden, the IRS offices are bombarded with incredibly sophisticated cyber tools looking for Trump’s tax returns, and then extracts and them, and then passes them to whatever the new WikiLeaks happens to be, and they start being unravelled and disclosed, nothing wrong with that.”

Clinton added, “Just saying that shows how absurd the situation we find ourselves in.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com