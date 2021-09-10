Hillary Clinton Warns in CBS Interview She’s ‘More Concerned About Internal Threats’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that she is “more concerned about internal threats” than external threats against the United States.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King teed up Clinton, who was a New York Senator during 9/11: “We have a new home here on Times Square and, as thrilled I am to be here, I admit I’m a little nervous sometimes. I’m looking around more than I normally do. And I think a lot of Americans are concerned about a threat risk here in the United States because of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Do you share those concerns?”

“I think you always have to be vigilant, Gayle, and certainly that unfortunately comes with living in the world as we know it today,” responded Clinton. “But actually I am more concerned about internal threats. We always have to be aware of and protect against external threats. But really, what is tearing our country apart and threatening our democracy is what we saw on Jan. 6.”

“And I unfortunately have seen so much of that kind of continuing divisiveness and hatred and ideological attitudes about our democracy and each other,” she continued. “So yes, we have to be constantly aware of potential damage, attacks, threats from outside. But I think every American, regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, should be as worried, if not more, right now about what we’re doing to ourselves.”

Clinton went on to say, “We can take anything, we can overcome anything. We can come back from anything if we’re united. But if we are going to continue to hate each other, scapegoat each other, try to undermine each other, try to go after our institutions, our voting system, yeah, then we are putting ourselves at great risk and that’s what keeps me up at night these days.”

King said, “You raise a very good point already. There’s discussion on whether we should put up the barbed wire back up at the Capitol. People aren’t thinking about that for no reason.”

Clinton responded by warning about the scheduled rally on Sept. 18 to protest the detentions of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop Congress from tallying Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

“Honestly, every fair-minded American should want the laws enforced and protect our democracy,” she said.

Watch above, via CBS.

