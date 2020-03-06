Hillary Clinton dinged President Donald Trump over the First Lady’s “Be Best” campaign in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night.

Cohen played a round of “Plead the Fifth” with the former presidential candidate, and started by asking, “What do you honestly think of First Lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?”

“I think she should look closer to home,” Clinton said.

The First Lady, of course, has championed the “Be Best” campaign and one of the three key pillars has been online safety and stopping online bullying/harassment. Clinton is not the first to point out that President Trump himself has engaged in the kind of online behavior the campaign is trying to stop.

Cohen followed up by asking Clinton about the most “eyeroll-inducing thing” she had to participate in as First Lady. Clinton responded by bringing up “events to try to promote health care and having people claim that there was nothing that needed to be changed.”

You can watch above, via Bravo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]