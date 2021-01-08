CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta equated Donald Trump being banned from Twitter to losing one of his favorite “toys” and called it an “emasculating moment” for a president who revels in projecting power through his social media accounts.

On Anderson Cooper 360, the host asked Acosta to give viewers a sense of what the president does all day long now, since his public schedule has been devoid of almost any public activities not related to promoting the election fraud conspiracies.

“Jim, do we know what the president’s days are like? What is he doing?” Cooper asked. “He says they’re meeting on what to do about him on Twitter or clearly he’s not meeting about about what to do about Americans dying everyday from coronavirus.”

“He was plotting a procedural coup and he was strong-arming the vice president and trying to get senators to go along with some sort of procedural coup when they were tallying and certifying Joe Biden’s election,” Acostareplied.

Since the Capitol assault by pro-Trump insurrectionists two days ago, however, the CNN correspondent said the White House has been “crisis management mode.”

“They have been reaching out to outside lawyers of the potential for impeachment and potential for the vice president and the Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment. We don’t think it’s going to happen at this point,” Acosta said, before turning to the breaking news of Twitter’s permanent ban of the @RealDonaldTrump account.

“The president is not dealing with reality, he’s been unstable and ranting and raving and so on. And in terms of being taken off of Twitter, it makes you wonder what he’s going to do next?” Acosta continued. “This, in a way, it will be seen by the president as a provocative act. He has been emasculated, to some extent, by Twitter this evening. If you think about it, and Dana was alluding to this, of all the toys that Donald Trump likes to play with, it’s his Twitter account that he prizes it most of all. To take that away from him, I think, is an emasculating moment. It’s like when Air Force One and The Beast are taken away from him on January 20th,. His toys are being taken away from him and it’s not going to sit well with this president, obviously.”

