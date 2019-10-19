Historian Timothy Snyder speculated on CNN that President Donald Trump may be holding the G7 Summit at Trump National Doral Miami because he needs money.

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera noted “we heard the White House Chief of Staff come up and say the president found the G7 summit location at his own resort to be the obvious choice. … We’ve learned Doral was not even on the suggested list of venues initially considered because of the ethical concerns here.”

“One thing it has me thinking about is just how much this man must actually need money,” Snyder said. “Why else would he be doing this? We still don’t know whether Mr. Trump has money. We know he has lots of debts and that he is going for a million here and a million there with these sorts of things it suggests he might really need money.”

“It is odd to me he would want to draw attention to this particular property at this particular time,” he continued.

“There’s been some criticism of the Democrats and how they are conducting their impeachment inquiry. They are not holding the hearings we had this past week in the open. Should they be doing it in the open to combat fake news narratives?” Cabrera asked.

“I think if we’re going to talk about secrecy I think the secrecy really begins with the White House and I think Congress has every right to carry out an investigation as it sees fit. That criticism of the Democrats or the House of Representatives are things like this little procedural thing here or this little statement there. That makes me sad because we are in a situation where what we’re supposed to be thinking about is whether the rule of law is going to prevail in the United States of America as such,” Snyder said.

Watch above, via CNN.

