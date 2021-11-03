Historic VA Lt. Governor-Elect Challenges Joy Reid to Invite Her on MSNBC Show: ‘Let’s See If She’s Woman Enough to Do That’

During a Fox News appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Winsome Sears, the first woman and first woman of color to be elected Virginia lieutenant governor, responded to Joy Reid’s criticism of GOP victories by challenging the MSNBC host to invite her on her show: “Come talk to me.”

During The Story With Martha MacCallum, Sears was asked to respond to Reid denouncing the Republican Party as stoking a “dangerous” white supremacy after Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race Tuesday night.

“You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous. That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy,” said Reid. “That at this point, they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking at kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”

Sears, responding to the soundbite, did not hold back.

“I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show,” she said. “Let’s see if she’s woman enough do that. I’d go in a heartbeat and we have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will.”

“She talks about white supremacy. Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist?” continued Sears. “I mean, Joy, come on, get your facts straight and then come talk to me.”

Sears, who served in the Virginia House of Delegates between 2002 and 2004, ran as a write-in candidate in 2018 in response to the GOP candidacy of Corey Stewart in the U.S. Senate race in Virginia that saw incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine re-elected. Stewart has a history of defending the Confederacy.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com